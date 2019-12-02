Chiasson notched a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Both of Chiasson's helpers came on tallies by Leon Draisaitl. The winger is up to eight points in 25 games this season, with three of his points coming with a man advantage. Chiasson appears set to work on the first power-play unit while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand) is out. Such a role sees Chiasson getting time alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which is bound to boost his fantasy value in the short term.