Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Compiles pair of points
Chiasson netted a power-play goal, added an assist and fired five shots on goal in a 4-0 win over the Devils on Friday.
It was a much-needed big game for Chiasson, who still has only five points in 15 appearances this year. The tally was the first of the year for the Montreal native. Coach Dave Tippett has rotated his lines frequently, so while Chiasson has seen some time in the top-six, he's prone to moving all over the lineup.
