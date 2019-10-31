Chiasson picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Just three seconds after a Sonny Milano interference minor expired, Leon Draisaitl found twine, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Chiasson picking up the helpers. Chiasson found himself on the third line for the contest, but he still sees second-unit power-play time. The 29-year-old now has three assists in 11 games.