Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Corrals helper
Chiasson picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Just three seconds after a Sonny Milano interference minor expired, Leon Draisaitl found twine, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Chiasson picking up the helpers. Chiasson found himself on the third line for the contest, but he still sees second-unit power-play time. The 29-year-old now has three assists in 11 games.
