Chiasson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Chiasson tipped a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom at 3:44 of the third period. The 30-year-old Chiasson has 10 points (five on the power play) in 24 contests this year. The veteran winger is essentially a man-advantage specialist while working on the fourth line at even strength.