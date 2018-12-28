Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Departs due to injury
Chiasson won't return to Thursday's game against the Canucks due to an apparent lower-body injury.
Chiasson suffered the injury when he inadvertently blocked a shot from teammate Adam Larsson with the inside of his right knee. The Oilers and fantasy owners will both hope the 28-year-old winger isn't dealing with anything overly serious, as he's been on a roll recently, racking up five goals and seven points in his last eight games. Another update on Chiasson's status should be released prior to Saturday's game against the Sharks.
