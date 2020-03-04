Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Deposits overtime winner
Chiasson scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
Chiasson snapped a 10-game point drought with the game-winning tally. He's up to nine goals, 21 points, 94 shots on net and 40 PIM through 61 contests this year. Despite a bottom-six role at even strength, Chiasson has seen an average of 2:18 per game with the man advantage.
