Chiasson scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Chiasson brought some life to the game, opening the scoring at 7:41 of the second period. The 30-year-old winger has a four-game point streak with two goals and two assists in that span. He's up to seven points, 16 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 15 appearances overall.