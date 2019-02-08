Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Earns helper
Chiasson garnered an assist versus Minnesota on Thursday.
Chiasson may be bogged down in an 11-game goal drought, but he has managed to tally five helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage. The winger should continue to see time on the power play, where he is averaging 2:24 of ice time and has recorded 10 of his 24 points this season.
