Chiasson supplied a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Chiasson set up Kailer Yamamoto for the tally at 17:18 of the first period, which tied the game at two. Chiasson continues to get a disproportionately high amount of his offense with a man advantage -- 12 of his 20 points this season have come in that situation. He's added 79 shots, 46 hits and 38 PIM in 50 contests.