Chiasson entered the concussion protocol after leaving Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Chiasson was hit hard by Ryan Graves in the second period and did not return to the contest. Given the nature of head injuries, Chiasson may be out for an extended period of time. With Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand) also out, the Oilers have only 12 healthy forwards on the roster. General manager Ken Holland may be forced to call up a forward from AHL Bakersfield for depth, especially if Chiasson's injury is long-term.