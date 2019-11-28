Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Forced to leave Wednesday's game
Chiasson (upper body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic
Chiasson was crushed by the Avalanche's Ryan Graves in the second period. Chiasson skated only 4:43 in the contest. The Oilers' next game is Saturday versus the Canucks. If the 29-year-old is unable to play in that game, Joakim Nygard would likely replace him in the lineup.
