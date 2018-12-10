Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Garners assist
Chiasson picked up an assist versus the Flames on Sunday.
Chiasson was able to find Connor McDavid waiting at the backdoor, helping earn the win over Calgary with the lone goal of the night. As long as the winger can keep dishing pucks McDavid's way, there is little reason for new coach Ken Hitchcock to remove him from the top line.
