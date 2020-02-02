Chiasson collected an assist, two shots on goal and a misconduct penalty in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Chiasson had the secondary assist on Caleb Jones' second-period tally. In the third, Chiasson scuffled with Matthew Tkachuk after the latter hooked Gaetan Haas -- both combatants earned misconducts. In his last eight games, Chiasson has three goals and three assists. He's up to 18 points, 34 PIM and 75 shots in 46 games this season. Saturday also marked the winger's 500th career appearance.