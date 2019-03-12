Chiasson picked up a power-play assist in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Rangers on Monday.

Chiasson has two goals and two assists in his last eight games, right in line with his 31 points over 60 contests this season. The 28-year-old winger has 13 of his 31 points with the man advantage, making him an interesting add in deeper formats.

