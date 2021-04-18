Chiasson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Chiasson missed one game with an undisclosed injury, but the Oilers' time off in the last week allowed him to avoid missing additional contests. He tipped in a Tyson Barrie shot at 12:57 of the third period for a goal. Chiasson is up to seven tallies, 11 points, 41 shots on net and 19 PIM through 32 contests this season. When he's in the lineup, he often works as a net-front presence on the top power-play unit, giving him some sneaky fantasy value despite his bottom-six usage at even strength.