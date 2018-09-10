Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Gets tryout with Oilers
Chiasson signed a PTO with the Oilers on Monday, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.
Chiasson had nine goals and nine assists in 61 games with the Capitals last season. However, he also had a 15.3 shooting percentage, so even those numbers required some luck. Edmonton has brought in a few veterans on PTOs this offseason, but they likely won't be signing all of them.
