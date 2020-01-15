Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Grabs power-play assist
Chiasson posted a power-play helper and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Chiasson has turned it up with four points in his last four games. He's up to 16 points (nine on the power play), 67 shots on goal and 38 hits through 42 contests this season. The 29-year-old mostly plays in a bottom-six role, but his role on the second power-play unit -- which usually sees Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl stay on the ice -- has made Chiasson viable in deeper formats.
