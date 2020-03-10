Chiasson netted a goal, dished two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Chiasson opened the scoring at 9:00 of the first period. He's picked up three goals and an assist in his last four games. The 29-year-old winger is at 11 tallies, 24 points, 97 shots and 42 PIM in 64 contests this year.