Chiasson recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Chiasson ended a four-game point drought with his helper on Darnell Nurse's third-period goal. Through 40 appearances, Chiasson has 13 points, 54 shots on net, 33 hits and 24 PIM. He works in a fourth-line role at even strength, but he's picked up six power-play points as a net-front presence on the top man-advantage unit.