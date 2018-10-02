Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Inks one-year deal with Edmonton
Chiasson signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Oilers on Tuesday.
Chiasson turned his PTO into a one-year deal. He recorded nine goals and nine more assists over 61 games for the Capitals last season, but the journeyman has never be able to consistently hold a top-six spot.
