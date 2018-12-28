Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Lands on IR
The Oilers placed Chiasson (knee) on injured reserve Friday.
Edmonton has yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Chiasson's return to action, but he'll miss the team's next three games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. The Oilers recalled Kailer Yamamoto to round out their depth up front while Chiasson is on the shelf.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...