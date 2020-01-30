Chiasson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Chiasson tied the game at two with his goal at 14:41 of the second period. In his last six games, the winger has three goals and two helpers. The 29-year-old is up to 17 points (10 on the power play), 70 shots on goal and 43 hits through 44 outings.