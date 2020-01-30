Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Lights lamp on power play
Chiasson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.
Chiasson tied the game at two with his goal at 14:41 of the second period. In his last six games, the winger has three goals and two helpers. The 29-year-old is up to 17 points (10 on the power play), 70 shots on goal and 43 hits through 44 outings.
More News
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Grabs power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Nets game-winning tally•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Shakes slump with two points•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Supplies power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Tickles twine on power play•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Adds two more power-play points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.