Chiasson notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Chiasson set up Tyson Barrie's second-period tally, which ultimately stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old Chiasson worked in a third-line role alongside Kyle Turris and Devin Shore. With Zack Kassian (upper body) out on a week-to-week basis, the chance has arrived for Chiasson to stake a claim to his spot in the lineup. His helper Tuesday was his first point in eight contests this season.