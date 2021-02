Chiasson scored twice on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Chiasson potted the Oilers' first and fourth goals of the game, as it was another positive game for the depth winger. The 30-year-old Chiasson has just three points in 10 outings, but all of his offense has come in the last three games. While he's not much of an option for fantasy managers, Chiasson could continue to see regular bottom-six assignments in the near term.