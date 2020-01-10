Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Nets game-winning tally
Chiasson scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Chiasson converted on an Oscar Klefbom set-up at 9:40 of the third period to put the Oilers ahead for the first time in the game. It stood as the winger's second game-winner of the year. He's up to 15 points and 62 shots on goal in 40 games this season, with eight of his points coming on the power play.
