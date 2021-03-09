Chiasson scored a power-play goal on six shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

A quick transition saw goalie Mikko Koskinen pick out Connor McDavid for a rush up the ice. McDavid then set up Chiasson for the Oilers' go-ahead goal at 6:03 of the second period. The 30-year-old Chiasson is somewhat of a power-play specialist, as he logs only 12:06 per game overall but typically sees over three minutes with the man advantage. He has eight points (four on the power play), 25 shots on net and 17 PIM through 19 appearances. Chiasson is a solid budget pick in DFS when he's in the lineup.