Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Notches helper
Chiasson corralled an assist and put two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
Chiasson has started slowly this season with two assists and 11 shots on goal through eight appearances, but it was probably satisfying for the winger to contribute to a win over his former team. The Oilers' offense is top-heavy, and Chiasson is not guaranteed a top-six role, so it's difficult to rely on the 29-year-old in fantasy.
