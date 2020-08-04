Chiasson scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Chiasson picked up the secondary helper on Connor McDavid's go-ahead tally in the second period. The 29-year-old winger added an insurance tally in the third. Chiasson had only 24 points (11 goals, 13 helpers) in 65 games during the regular season -- while he typically serves in a bottom-six role, his 6-foot-4 frame makes for a good net-front presence on the top power-play unit.