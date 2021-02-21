Chiasson scored a power-play goal and doled out three hits in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

Chiasson's goal at 3:29 of the first period was set up by Connor McDavid, the first of the latter's five points in the contest. The 30-year-old Chiasson is of fantasy interest with his role on the Oilers' top power-play unit. He now has five points in 13 outings, but as long as he's getting at least some shared ice time with the Oilers' superstars, Chiasson could be worth a look in deeper formats.