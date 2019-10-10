Chiasson (illness) will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Devils, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Chiasson will miss his third consecutive game while dealing with the flu. Fortunately, it's typically not a bug that keeps players out too long, but Chiasson will need to wait until at least Saturday against the Rangers to take the ice for the second time in 2019-20.

