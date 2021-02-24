Chiasson posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Chiasson had a hand in Connor McDavid's game-tying goal in the third period. The 30-year-old Chiasson has a goal and two helpers in his last three contests. He's posted six points, 15 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating through 14 outings. As long as he's in the lineup, Chiasson should continue to see top power-play unit usage.