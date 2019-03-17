Chiasson recorded one assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes.

Chiasson is on a modest three-game point streak, with a goal and two helpers in that span. He's accumulated 33 points in 62 games, just two shy of his career high from 2013-14. With 14 points on the power play, Chiasson can be a valuable depth winger in many formats.