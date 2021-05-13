Chiasson collected a goal and an assist with two shots and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

Chiasson got the Oilers on the board midway through the second period, making his way across the slot before muscling a wrist shot through Cayden Primeau from the right faceoff dot. He later added a helper on Leon Draisaitl's power-play tally in the second period. Chiasson has nine goals and 16 points with 33 PIM heading into Saturday's regular-season finale. The recently-formed fourth line of Chiasson and fellow veteran James Neal with rookie center Ryan McLeod will be an intriguing unit to watch in the postseason.