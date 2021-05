Chiasson managed an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Chiasson helped out on James Neal's first-period marker. The 30-year-old Chiasson is up to 14 points, 62 shots on net, 37 hits and 33 PIM in 43 outings. He remains an intriguing fantasy option due to his power-play time on the top unit with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.