Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Posts two points
Chiasson scored a power-play goal an added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Chiasson entered the night without a point in five games, but he closed the season strong with the two-point effort against one of his former teams. Chiasson had a career year with 22 goals and 38 points in 73 games. Fifteen of his points came on the man advantage, and he added 85 hits and 123 shots on the year.
