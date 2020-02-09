Chiasson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

He's now up to 19 points overall and 11 on the power play through 49 appearances this season. Chiasson has added 78 shots on goal, 46 hits and 38 PIM. While his overall numbers aren't great, the significant man-advantage production could make the 29-year-old worth a look in deeper formats.