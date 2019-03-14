Chiasson scored on the power play in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Wednesday.

It's the first time the journeyman winger has 20 goals in a season. Chiasson is up to 32 points in 61 games this year, with 14 of his points coming with the man advantage. Chiasson is the Oilers' fourth 20-goal man this year, behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The winger has been used on three different lines this year, making his fantasy value somewhat volatile.