Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Reaches 20-goal mark
Chiasson scored on the power play in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Wednesday.
It's the first time the journeyman winger has 20 goals in a season. Chiasson is up to 32 points in 61 games this year, with 14 of his points coming with the man advantage. Chiasson is the Oilers' fourth 20-goal man this year, behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The winger has been used on three different lines this year, making his fantasy value somewhat volatile.
