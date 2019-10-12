Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Ready to go Saturday
Chiasson (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Chiasson missed the last three games, but he's ready to slot back into the lineup. The 29-year-old winger will work on the third line with power-play duties.
