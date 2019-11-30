Chiasson (concussion/jaw) will play with a full facemask Saturday against the Canucks, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Chiasson entered concussion protocol during Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche, but it appears he's been cleared to play. The 29-year-old will still wear a full mask to protect his jaw injury. Chiasson's expected to flank the second line, and he'll look to build on the six points through 23 games he's accrued so far.