Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Ready to rock against Canucks
Chiasson (concussion/jaw) will play with a full facemask Saturday against the Canucks, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.
Chiasson entered concussion protocol during Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche, but it appears he's been cleared to play. The 29-year-old will still wear a full mask to protect his jaw injury. Chiasson's expected to flank the second line, and he'll look to build on the six points through 23 games he's accrued so far.
More News
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Forced to leave Wednesday's game•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Tickles twine Sunday•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Returning to lineup Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Sidelined with illness•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Compiles pair of points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.