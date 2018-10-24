Chiasson produced a pair of even-strength goals in Tuesday's 6-5 home loss to the Penguins.

Chiasson is making up for lost time, as he missed the first five games of the regular season and didn't suit up for his season debut until last Saturday's game against the Predators. The Quebec native has been associated with five different NHL clubs since the Stars originally took him in the second round (38th overall) of the 2009 draft -- he'd stand to benefit from the continuity if the Oilers decide to keep him around, but Chiasson is operating under a one-year contract, so he'll presumably have to continue lighting it up to avoid hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent next summer.