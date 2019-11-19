Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Returning to lineup Tuesday
Chiasson (illness) is in the lineup Tuesday in San Jose, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.
It appears Chiasson will be ready to return after missing Saturday's game due to an illness. He's projected to skate in a bottom-six role on a line with Gaetan Haas and Markus Granlund.
