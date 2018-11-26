Chiasson scored both of Edmonton's goals during Sunday's 5-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Chiasson took it upon himself to ensure that Edmonton were not shut out in the one sided loss. It was only the second multi-point game of the year for the winger, as the two goals put his season total to ten. Chiasson's highest goal total in a season is 13, a number that he seems likely to eclipse this year.