Chiasson scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets in Game 4.

After being scratched by the Oilers in Game 3, Chiasson gave the team their first lead of the game battling in front of the net for a goal on the power-play. Oddly enough, Chiasson didn't receive a single shift in overtime despite scoring in the game, logging only 9:40 of total ice time with the season on the line. The 30-year-old had only 16 points in 45 games in the regular season and posted a minus-10.