Chiasson scored with the man advantage Thursday, helping his team hold off Los Angeles for a 3-2 win.

On one hand, Chiasson is up to 11 goals, one shy of matching his career high. On the other, three of his goals have come against Los Angeles in the past week, and he won't see the Kings again until January. That said, his being in a contract year seems to be bringing out the best in him, making him a decent flier if you need help in goals.