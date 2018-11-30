Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Scores power-play goal in win
Chiasson scored with the man advantage Thursday, helping his team hold off Los Angeles for a 3-2 win.
On one hand, Chiasson is up to 11 goals, one shy of matching his career high. On the other, three of his goals have come against Los Angeles in the past week, and he won't see the Kings again until January. That said, his being in a contract year seems to be bringing out the best in him, making him a decent flier if you need help in goals.
More News
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Scores both goals•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Records two goals in tough-luck loss•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Inks one-year deal with Edmonton•
-
Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Gets tryout with Oilers•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Tallies assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Alex Chiasson: Pots huge goal in series win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...