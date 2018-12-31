Chiasson (knee) will join the team for its upcoming road trip and is expected to hit the ice for Wednesday's game-day skate, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Chiasson was rolling prior to suffering his knee injury, as he racked up four goals and one assist in his previous six contests. The Montreal native will be replaced in the lineup by NHL debutant Joseph Gambardella.

