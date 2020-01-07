Chiasson scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Chiasson put the Oilers ahead 4-1 in the second period, and then set up their fifth goal, scored by Leon Draisaitl, in the third. The 29-year-old winger entered Monday on a seven-game point drought and served as a healthy scratch once in that span. He now has 14 points (eight with a man advantage) and 60 shots through 39 contests.