Oilers' Alex Chiasson: Sidelined with flu
Chiasson (illness) will not dress for Saturday's game versus the Kings, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Chiasson, along with Josh Archibald, are both sick with the flu and unavailable for Saturday's contest. Patrick Russell and Tomas Jurco (undisclosed) will enter the lineup instead. Chiasson managed a pair of shots in 10:41 in Wednesday's season opener versus the Canucks, but didn't factor into the scoring in the 3-2 win.
