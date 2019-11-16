Chiasson (illness) will miss Saturday's clash with the Stars, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

When he spoke with the media Saturday, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett alluded to some illness issues with his club, and it appears Chiasson is one of the victims. He'll sit out Saturday's game and hopefully be healthy enough to return to action Tuesday in San Jose. In 18 games this season, Chiasson has collected five points, including a power-play marker.