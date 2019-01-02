Chiasson (knee) has a chance to return to game action Saturday against the Kings, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Oilers have embarked on a four-game road trip, starting with Wednesday's clash against the Coyotes. Chiasson won't be fit to play in that one, but he's on track to be activated from injured reserve for the subsequent contest. This latest injury notwithstanding, it's been a terrific year for the Quebec native, as he's produced a career-high 16 goals to complement four more helpers over 31 games.