Chiasson (knee) will sit out Saturday's game against the Sharks, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Chiasson missed Friday's practice due to the knee injury he suffered during Thursday's match versus the Canucks and will miss out Saturday as well because of it. The 28-year-old winger will miss his seventh game, forcing the Oilers to look for options to replace his 16 goals and four assists over 31 contests.